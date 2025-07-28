Kids Go Free For Hampshire vs Essex

By Nick Rewcastle
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 10:36 BST
All Under-17s can enjoy free entry to the Metro Bank One Day Cup clash between Hampshire Cricket and Essex on Thursday 7 August at Utilita Bowl.

The fixture promises to be a thrilling encounter as Hampshire take on Essex in what is set to be one of the standout fixtures of the competition. Both sides will be looking to make their mark in the tournament, with Hampshire eager to make the most of home advantage.

All U17s have free entry to the match - no need to prebook a ticket, just come along to the gates and juniors will be let in free of charge.

Adults can secure their seats now by purchasing tickets in advance at great value rates.

Kids go free at Utilita Bowl

To book tickets early and guarantee your place for what promises to be an unmissable day of cricket, visit https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/

Please note all persons aged 14 or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or other responsible adult. Persons aged 15-17 may enter unaccompanied, at the discretion of their parent or guardian. Click here for more information on our ground regulations.

