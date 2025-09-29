Kyle Abbott named County Championship MVP
The 38-year-old racked up 339.53 MVP points and is the first seamer to win the accolade since fellow Hampshire teammate Keith Barker in 2022.
He ended the season with 56 wickets – the sixth time he has surpassed 50 wickets in a County Championship season and the second most in Division One – at an average of 20.69.
He took four five-wicket hauls in the competition with best figures of 5-26 coming against Essex at Chelmsford.
Abbott also won the PCA Player of the Month award in May when he took 20 wickets in four matches and was awarded a place in the PCA’s Team of the Month.
Upon winning the Rothesay County Championship Player of the Year, Kyle Abbott, said: “I'm delighted to be named the MVP for the County Championship by the PCA. I always strive to put in performances to win games for Hampshire, and hopefully I can continue to do so next season."
