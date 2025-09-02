Lumsden and Mayes earn England U19 call-ups

Hampshire duo Manny Lumsden and Ben Mayes have been named in the England Men’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming Youth ODI series against Ireland and Bangladesh.

For Lumsden, this is a first England selection following a standout debut season. The young seamer has taken 7 wickets in List A cricket, including best figures of 3-64, and has impressed with his ability to perform under pressure in senior competition.

Mayes has also caught the eye with the bat this summer, scoring 228 runs at an average of 38, with a highest score of 74. His form has included a decisive, match-winning 62 not out from 53 balls against Derbyshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, where he guided Hampshire to a thrilling chase of 340. He will link up with the England squad later in the week due to county commitments.

Both players are products of the Hampshire Academy system, having progressed through the pathway from an early age to the first team.

Charlie Freeston, Head of Player Development & Talent Pathway at Hampshire Cricket said: “It’s fantastic to see Manny rewarded with an England call-up, and for Ben to regain selection for the upcoming series and continue on his Young Lions journey. Manny has shown he can perform under pressure in senior cricket throughout this 1st XI MB50 competition and is an incredibly exciting cricketer, and one to watch.

“Ben has now played a number of very important innings in the MB50, and these are an example of his temperament and ability to influence big games. Both have come through our Academy system and pathway from the beginning of their journey and we’re very proud of them and excited to see how they develop in an England shirt.”