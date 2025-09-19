Match Preview: Hampshire Men v Worcestershire Rapids, Metro Bank One Day Cup Final

Hampshire Men travel to Trent Bridge for the final of the Metro Bank One Day Cup. Nick Gubbins’ side made the final in 2023 where they ended runners-up to Leicestershire, with previous finals in the 50-over competition coming in 2019 and 2018, where the club lifted the trophy at Lord’s.

In the semi-final against Yorkshire at Scarborough, on 31st August, Liam Dawson recorded a career-best of 142 in List A cricket as Hampshire posted 304-6 with the aid of a quickfire 61 from Scott Currie. Wickets were shared between the bowlers as Dawson, Currie, and Eddie Jack all claimed two wickets with one for Brad Wheal as, after a rain delay, the White Rose needed 235 for victory in 41 overs, but fell 18 runs short.

Hampshire Men have named a 16-player squad for the Metro Bank One Day Cup Final.

Toby Albert returns to the fold having featured in Hampshire’s victory over Bristol where he made 52. 16-year-old Manny Lumsden is also included having made his professional debut and taken six wickets in three games.

Nick Gubbins leads the Hampshire side

Liam Dawson and Sonny Baker are unavailable due to international duty as England take on Ireland in a three-match IT20 series, whilst Scott Currie could return to play tomorrow – England selection dependent.

Full Hampshire Men squad

Nick Gubbins Captain (31) Manny Lumsden (43) Kyle Abbott (87) Ben Mayes † (21) Toby Albert † (15) Fletcha Middleton (19) Ben Brown † (10) Andrew Neal (17) Scott Currie (44) Felix Organ (3) James Fuller (26) Ali Orr (27) Eddie Jack (91) Tom Prest (24) Dom Kelly (16) Brad Wheal (58)

There is a reserve day on Sunday 21st September if the fixture cannot be completed on Saturday.