Pace bowler Brad Wheal extends his stay at Hampshire

Hampshire and Scotland fast bowler Brad Wheal has signed a two-year contract extension which sees him stay at Utilita Bowl until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Wheal took 29 wickets across all formats for Hampshire in 2025 as he had a spectacular start to the County Championship as he claimed three four-wicket hauls in the first three matches.

Unfortunately, injuries kept him out of much of the season as he only played in 15 matches.

Brad Wheal said: “I’m delighted to stay at Hampshire for another two years. This club has been my home for ten years now and I’ve been well supported by the coaches and staff here, as well as the members and fans.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club, especially on the bowling side, and I’m keen to be at the forefront of the attack to help us challenge for more trophies in the coming years.”

Wheal debuted for the Rose and Crown in 2015 and has taken 239 wickets for the club in all three formats.

He has also taken 49 wickets in 41 matches for Scotland and last featured for the nation in November 2024.

The 29-year-old has also played in three T20 World Cups where the Scots beat West Indies in Hobart in 2022, and almost defeated Australia at St Lucia last summer.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “Brad is an experienced bowler who has achieved success across all formats of the game. He played a pivotal role in the County Championship, leading our attack alongside Kyle Abbott at the start of the season.

“Although he faced some injury challenges over the summer, Brad’s commitment and determination have never wavered. He remains an integral part of the club, and we’re excited to see him continue to develop as a leader within an exciting young bowling group.”

In the first half of the County Championship, Wheal claimed 21 wickets and took season-best figures of 4-46 against Somerset at Utilita Bowl.

After picking up an injury in late May, Wheal only featured eight more times for Hampshire, with six of those appearances coming in the Metro Bank One Day Cup where he claimed five wickets as the club made the final at Trent Bridge for the second time in three years.

