Tickets for England v India IT20 at Utilita Bowl sell out within two days

General admission tickets for England's Vitality IT20 against India at Utilita Bowl in 2026 have sold out, just two days after going on general sale.

Following unprecedented demand during the ticket ballot, fans moved quickly to secure their seats for one of world cricket's most anticipated clashes as two powerhouses go head-to-head at Utilita Bowl.

The sell-out reinforces Utilita Bowl’s standing as one of the country’s leading international venues, with England v India once again proving to be among the most sought-after fixtures in the sporting calendar.

Although general tickets are no longer available, fans still have several routes to experience the occasion:

International action at Utilita Bowl

Roof Terrace premium tickets – Experience the match from the best seats in the house with unparalleled views from behind the bowler's arm. Enjoy a complimentary bar throughout the day and soak up the atmosphere in style. These premium tickets are now the only general tickets available for England vs India

– Experience the match from the best seats in the house with unparalleled views from behind the bowler's arm. Enjoy a complimentary bar throughout the day and soak up the atmosphere in style. These premium tickets are now the only general tickets available for England vs India Hospitality and pitch-facing bedrooms – A select number of premium packages remain, combining luxury accommodation at Hilton Southampton with front-row views of the action at Utilita Bowl.

Hampshire Cricket Membership – Join the club and gain access. A limited allocation of discounted Members' Area tickets has been ringfenced exclusively for 2026 Hampshire Cricket Members.

– Join the club and gain access. A limited allocation of discounted Members' Area tickets has been ringfenced exclusively for 2026 Hampshire Cricket Members. Ticket waiting list – Register now to be the first to know if any additional tickets for England vs India become available.

Utilita Bowl is also set to host further international cricket in 2026, limited tickets still remaining for England’s fixture against Sri Lanka. England's Vitality IT20 against Sri Lanka promises another thrilling encounter as part of the 2026 international calendar, with limited tickets still available.

With the India match sold out in just two days, these tickets won't last long. Secure your seats now and be part of the action at one of the UK's premier cricket venues.

Buy tickets at www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets.