Washington Sundar signs for the final two County Championship matches

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will join Hampshire for the final two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship.

The Rose and Crown face Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from 15-18 September with reigning champions Surrey visiting Utilita Bowl from 24-27 September.

Sundar, 25, was part of India’s Test squad that faced England in a thrilling five-match series this summer.

He scored 284 runs at an average of 47 with a maiden century coming at Old Trafford as India saved the game.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “We’re delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer and he’ll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey.”

The all-rounder has featured 40 times in First-Class cricket, of which 13 are Test matches, and has scored over 1800 runs at an average of 34. He has also claimed 91 wickets at an average of 28 with best innings figures of 7-59 coming against New Zealand at Pune in 2024.

It will be Sundar’s first taste of county cricket since 2022 when he represented Lancashire in the County Championship and One Day Cup; he picked up a five-for on debut against Northamptonshire.

Hampshire face Somerset at Taunton from 15-18 September before the final match of the season at Utilita Bowl against Surrey from 24-27 September.

