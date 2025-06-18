Young Indian star Tilak Varma signs for four County Championship matches

Young Indian batting talent Tilak Varma has joined Hampshire for four County Championship matches.

The 22-year-old from Hyderabad will be available for Hampshire men’s next four fixtures in the Rothesay County Championship, starting with the Rose and Crown’s away clash with Essex.

Varma has featured 29 times for India, 25 of which have been in IT20s where he has scored 749 runs with two centuries – which came in successive innings against South Africa in November 2024 – and three fifties, which includes a 72* against England at the start of the year.

More known for his exploits in T20 cricket, and the IPL in particular, he made his short-format debut in 2019 before being signed by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Hampshire Cricket

Since then, he has racked up just under 1500 runs for the franchise in 54 matches, with eight fifties at an average of 37.47 and a strike rate of 144.41, and as of June 2025, Varma has the second highest ever average for any men’s batter in IT20 cricket – 49.93 – and the highest of any ICC full member.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “It’s fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches. He’s an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL, and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer.”

In red ball cricket, the left-handed Varma has played 18 First-Class matches and represented India A in the Duleep Trophy and played two matches against England Lions in early 2024.

He has scored over 1200 runs with five centuries and four fifties at an average of 50.16.

Hampshire currently sit in seventh place in the Rothesay County Championship Division One having recorded their best finish in the competition since 2005 last summer when the club finished as runners-up.

The first opportunity Hampshire fans will have to watch Tilak Varma will be at Chelmsford against Essex from 22-25June before a home debut against Worcestershire from 29 June-2 July.

Matchday tickets for the Rothesay County Championship at Utilita Bowl start at £15 for adults and just £5 for Under 17s, with free entry permitted after the tea interval.

Hampshire Cricket Members are permitted access to all of Hampshire’s Rothesay County Championship matches at Utilita Bowl which are included in their membership package.

For more information about attending the Rothesay County Championship at Utilita Bowl, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/county-championship.

To explore Hampshire Cricket Membership offers, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/membership.