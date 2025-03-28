Young superstar Dewald Brevis signs for Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young South African batting star Dewald Brevis has joined Hampshire Hawks for the entire duration of the 2025 men’s Vitality Bast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also has the option to play red ball cricket in the Rothesay County Championship.

The 21-year-old rose to fame in the 2022 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup where he scored a mammoth 506 runs with two centuries and three fifties in just six innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has gone on to represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI New York in MLC, and MI Cape Town in the SA20 along with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Caribbean Premier League), and Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers (both in the Abu Dhabi T10).

Hampshire Cricket huddle.

Dewald Brevis said: “I’m hugely excited about joining Hampshire Hawks for the Vitality Blast this summer, the team has a great history in the competition, and I look forward to being a part of that.

“It’s great we have Lhuan-dre with us as well and hopefully we can put on a good show and entertain the crowd at Utilita Bowl on our way to reaching Finals Day and lifting the trophy.

“I’m also looking forward to playing in the County Championship, the team were so close last year, and I hope I can help the club push for the title in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his short career to date, Brevis has scored 1,787 runs in 81 T20 matches at an average of 26.27 with a strike rate of 144.93.

He has one century – 162 off 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge in October 2022 – and seven fifties.

In this year’s SA20, Brevis scored 291 runs – the second most for MI Cape Town and sixth most overall – whilst striking at 184.

Brevis has also scored more than 1000 runs in 17 First-Class matches with three hundreds and five half-centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “Dewald is an exceptional young player who will add firepower to our batting lineup this summer.

He will arrive having enjoyed good recent form, and alongside Lhuan-dre Pretorius we will have two young cricketers that are hungry to make their mark.”

Hampshire Hawks get their men’s Vitality Blast campaign underway with a double-header at Utilita Bowl on Friday 30 May against Essex. Three further men’s and women’s double-headers take place on Tuesday 17 June, Sunday 6 July, and Sunday 13 July.

The best way to watch Hampshire Hawks in action is with a Vitality Blast Passport which are currently available at the Super Early Bird Plus rate of £99 until Monday 31 March.

For groups of six or more, discounts are also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For full Vitality Blast ticket information, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/t20.

In their first game of the season, Hampshire face Yorkshire who are set to feature England internationals Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow when the two teams take to the pitch at Utilita Bowl on Friday 4 April.

Adult memberships are available from £230 with an array of offers for juniors and young adults available.

Individual match tickets to the Rothesay County Championship are available for £15 for adults and £5 for juniors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Hampshire Cricket’s membership offering, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/membership.

To buy tickets to the Rothesay County Championship, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/tickets.