Dom Kelly and Eddie Jack sign first pro deals with Hampshire

All-rounder Dom Kelly and pace bowler Eddie Jack have signed their first professional deals with Hampshire.

The duo have both been awarded rookie contracts having impressed across formats over the past three seasons with the Rose and Crown.

All-rounder Kelly made his debut for the club in a First-Class match against Sri Lanka Development XI in 2022, before playing his first List A match in the Royal London Cup the same year, against Lancashire at Utilita Bowl.

Tall fast bowler Jack made his first outing for the Rose and Crown against Middlesex in the 2023 Metro Bank One-Day Cup before claiming figures of 2-28 in his next match against Nottinghamshire.

Kelly receiving applause from his Hampshire teammates.

Both players have featured for England U19s, with the duo playing in the 2023 Men’s U19s Ashes and in the Men’s U19 World Cup in early 2024.

Kelly came into the Hampshire Academy in 2020, aged just 14, and made an instant impact as he took 3-16 on debut against Alton. Impressive performances for the Academy and Second XI earned him a professional debut in 2022, but had to wait until 2023 for more regular opportunities in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Dom Kelly said: “Over the last few years, I have learnt a lot at Hampshire, and I think a lot of it is down to being a part of a fantastic group of people. Eddie and I have been through a similar journey at the Club, and been fortunate enough to learn from some of the best in the game, so I am grateful to everyone for their support to help me secure my first pro deal.”

Kelly claimed five wickets as he played in six out of Hampshire’s ten matches as the team were One-Day Cup finalists, but in 2024, he became the first Hampshire bowler to claim a List A hat-trick since the great West Indian Malcolm Marshall in 1981.

Eddie Jack in action.

Kelly had Zak Chappell caught, Harry Moore bowled, and Daryl Dupavillon trapped lbw in successive deliveries to win the match, and claim 5-19, against Derbyshire at Utilita Bowl.

Eddie Jack, 19, also made his way through the Academy having debuted in 2021. He played in six matches as Hampshire qualified for the final of the 2023 One-Day Cup, where he picked up nine wickets with a best of 3-31 coming against Yorkshire.

Eddie Jack added: “First and foremost, I’m incredibly grateful to Giles and all the coaching staff for supporting me over the last three years on the Academy and now for giving me the opportunity to do the thing I love most for a living.

!After coming through the age groups growing up and playing at Utilita Bowl over the past few summers, Hampshire really feels like my cricketing home. With the privilege of being able to use ‘Pop’s [Graeme Welch, bowling coach at Hampshire] expertise and learn from the experience of the bowling group, this is the perfect place for me to learn and expand my skills as a player. The opportunities that lie ahead to develop and win games for Hampshire are really exciting.”

In 2024, Jack made his Vitality Blast debut against Somerset, and picked up his first wicket in the competition against Surrey at The Oval when he had club captain Rory Burns caught for seven. He then played four times as Hampshire reached the quarter-final stage of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, and picked up figures of 4-29 against Northamptonshire in the team’s opening game of the tournament. Jack ended the season with 12 wickets to his name from eight professional matches.

Giles White, Director of Men’s Cricket, commented: “Eddie and Dom are both talented young cricketers, that have made big strides over the last few years. They progressed through our Academy system and played a big part in England U19 squads of recent years. Having started their Hampshire journey together, we look forward to seeing them continue their development in the years to come.”

Both Dom Kelly and Eddie Jack helped Hampshire Academy lift the Southern Premier League trophy as they won eight matches.

Kelly scored 276 runs with a best of 84, along with taking nine wickets, whilst Jack claimed eight wickets and scored 127 runs with a high score of 54*.

