England v West Indies IT20 at Utilita Bowl tickets sold out

All general admission tickets for England Men’s Vitality IT20 against West Indies at Utilita Bowl on Tuesday, 10 June have now sold out, as demand for international cricket at the venue continues to soar.

The IT20 fixture between both former T20 World Champions has been in high demand, with thousands of fans securing their seats within days of the ballot closing and completely selling-out a week before the fixture.

The only way to now be part of what promises to be a thrilling evening of international T20 cricket is by booking one of Utilita Bowl’s hospitality packages, premium tickets, or pitch-facing hotel rooms – all of which have limited places remaining and are available to book until Sunday 8 June.

Greig Stewart, Head of Supporter Experience at Hampshire Cricket, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting another sold-out England fixture and to welcome fans for what should be a spectacular night under the lights. With the likes of Jos Buttler and Andre Russell set to feature, it’s going to be a blockbuster event.”

England at Utilita Bowl

England Women are also due to face India at Utilita Bowl in July, and fans who purchase for this fixture are automatically enrolled into a priority ticket window for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

England Men return to Utilita Bowl to face South Africa in a Metro Bank One Day International on Sunday, 7 September. Members' Area tickets have recently become available to the public to buy for this fixture, meaning tickets are now available to book for this highlight in the summer calendar of cricket.

To find out more, and secure hospitality tickets, visit utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/england-in-2025/