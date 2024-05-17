Fareham Bowls Club joins with Bowls England for the Bowls’ Big Weekend 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fareham Bowls Club, Leigh Road, Fareham, has registered with Bowls England Bowls’ BIG WEEKEND 2024 by opening its doors on Saturday 25th May at 10.00 - 4pm, to welcome people to give the sport of Lawn Bowls a try!

The Nationwide Campaign by Bowls England wants clubs up and down the country to give new participants the opportunity to discover everything that is great about this sociable, accessible sport. And its FREE to take part.

Rosemary Bailey, President at the club, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary year said: “It’s a great opportunity, all equipment is provided, plus some basic training to get you started. Come and find out if bowling is for you. Our summer season is already underway with matches played at home and away at other clubs around the area. Evenings, weekends and even during the day you can enjoy the game. There are great health benefits, being outdoors in the fresh air and gentle exercise too.”

Bob Alger, Treasurer and one of the official coaches at the club said: “We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to give bowling a try. You never know it might be the perfect sport for you. Gates will be open from 10.00am until 4pm Saturday 25th May. Collect your bowls and shoes from the team and get on the green.”