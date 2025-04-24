Fareham Bowls Club opens for its Summer Season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fareham’s, Deputy Mayor Councillor Louise Clubley and her husband, Deputy Mayor’s Consort Jonathan Clubley cast the Jack and bowled the first wood to officially open the summer season at Fareham Bowling Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President, Brian Shakespeare at Fareham Bowling Club along with Vice President David Bane, welcomed the Deputy Mayor and her husband and hosted a buffet lunch in the club house to mark the occasion.

More than 70 members came along to support this traditional event and then took part in a friendly roll-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Shakespeare, president at the club for 2025 said: “It was an honour to welcome both Deputy Mayor Louise and her husband Deputy Mayor’s Consort, Jonathan to the club to officially open the season. We are looking forward to a great summer of bowls competitions, friendlies with other clubs plus plenty of social events throughout the year for our members to enjoy.”

Official opening of Fareham Bowls Club Summer Season 2025

Deputy Mayor Louise Clubley commented: “It was a pleasure for my husband and I to visit Fareham Bowls Club, and officially launch its summer season. We had a lovely afternoon in glorious weather and excellent company. We wish the members a successful season.”

Fareham Bowling Club held its ‘Try Out Day’, offering free coaching sessions to those wanting to have a go at bowling last weekend. The next one is scheduled for the Big Bowls Weekend on 24th May 2025. Check the website for more details www.farehambowls.org.uk

Bob Alger, Treasurer and one of the official coaches at the club said: “We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to give bowling a try. You never know it might be the perfect sport for you. Please give me a call on 07758 801739 and book onto a session.”