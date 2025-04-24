Fareham Bowls Club opens for its Summer Season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
President, Brian Shakespeare at Fareham Bowling Club along with Vice President David Bane, welcomed the Deputy Mayor and her husband and hosted a buffet lunch in the club house to mark the occasion.
More than 70 members came along to support this traditional event and then took part in a friendly roll-up.
Brian Shakespeare, president at the club for 2025 said: “It was an honour to welcome both Deputy Mayor Louise and her husband Deputy Mayor’s Consort, Jonathan to the club to officially open the season. We are looking forward to a great summer of bowls competitions, friendlies with other clubs plus plenty of social events throughout the year for our members to enjoy.”
Deputy Mayor Louise Clubley commented: “It was a pleasure for my husband and I to visit Fareham Bowls Club, and officially launch its summer season. We had a lovely afternoon in glorious weather and excellent company. We wish the members a successful season.”
Fareham Bowling Club held its ‘Try Out Day’, offering free coaching sessions to those wanting to have a go at bowling last weekend. The next one is scheduled for the Big Bowls Weekend on 24th May 2025. Check the website for more details www.farehambowls.org.uk
Bob Alger, Treasurer and one of the official coaches at the club said: “We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to give bowling a try. You never know it might be the perfect sport for you. Please give me a call on 07758 801739 and book onto a session.”