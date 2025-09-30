Fast bowling duo Baker and Jack to tour Australia with England Lions

Hampshire men’s pace bowling duo Sonny Baker and Eddie Jack will tour Australia with England Lions.

The pair have both featured for the Lions recently, with Baker making his First-Class debut for the side in Australia in January, whilst Eddie Jack played against India A this summer where he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel.

More recently, Baker has made full international debuts for England in both white ball formats, against South Africa and Ireland.

Both players have starred for Hampshire this summer; Baker has taken 29 wickets in the County Championship and Vitality Blast, claiming five-wicket hauls against Surrey at the Kia Oval and Worcestershire at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Eddie Jack excelled in the Metro Bank One Day Cup as he ended up with 13 wickets, the second-most for Hampshire and took 26 wickets across all three formats.

England Lions squad (18 players):

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) Tom Hartley (Lancashire) Ben McKinney (Durham) Sonny Baker (Hampshire) Tom Haines (Sussex) Matthew Revis (Yorkshire) Jordan Cox (Essex) Josh Hull (Leicestershire) James Rew (Somerset) Matthew Fisher (Surrey) Eddie Jack (Hampshire) Thomas Rew (Somerset) Emilio Gay (Durham) Ben Kellaway (Glamorgan) Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire) Nathan Gilchrist Tom Lawes (Surrey) Asa Tribe (Glamorgan)

The squad includes four Test-capped players in Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Fisher, Tom Hartley and Josh Hull while Sonny Baker and Jordan Cox have both also been capped by England in limited-overs internationals.

England Men Under-19s captain Thomas Rew is one of four players who are called up to the Lions for the first time alongside Matthew Revis and Glamorgan duo Ben Kellaway and Asa Tribe.

England Lions Head Coach, Andrew Flintoff, said: “There are some unbelievably talented players in this squad, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to go to Australia, excel in the conditions, and thrive against quality players. At the same time, these players will get a sense of what an away Ashes series is all about.

“Our coaching staff is looking forward to working with them to embrace that opportunity and help to build the experiences and skills that will benefit their careers.”

The England Lions will stage development camps in October at the ECB Performance Centre (Loughborough University) before touring Australia.

The squad will assemble in Australia in early November ahead of matches in Perth, Canberra and Brisbane.

After arriving in Perth, the Lions will play England Men in a three-day warm-up at Lilac Hill from 13 November and ahead of the first men’s Ashes Test at Optus Stadium.

The Lions will play a four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI at Lilac Hill before an England XI takes on a Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day day-night match in Canberra.

The Lions conclude their tour with a four-day match against Australia A in Brisbane, at the same time as the second men’s Ashes Test.

Schedule

England Lions men’s tour of Australia schedule:

13-15 November: England v England Lions - Lilac Hill (Perth)

21-24 November: CA XI v England Lions - Lilac Hill (Perth)

29-30 November: Prime Minister’s XI v England XI – Manuka Oval – D/N (Canberra)

5-8 December: Australia A v England Lions - Allan Border Field (Brisbane)