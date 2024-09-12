Simon Woods’ men took their tally to 17 in just five days with a 9-0 hammering of a side who had only conceded eight goals in their previous nine league and cup games of 2024-25.

The Wiltshire team arrived at Cams Alders having already won at higher tier Bemerton in the FA Cup, only exiting the tournament in a first qualifying round replay against another Southern League outfit, Bishops Cleeve, in midweek.

But Fareham, coming into the game off the back of an 8-4 Wessex League Cup romp at lower tier Frimley Green in midweek, blew Lavvy away.

The Creeksiders were ahead as early as the third minute and by half-time had opened up an unassailable 6-0 lead.

Fareham were in no mood to let up, scoring twice more just after the hour mark.

A ninth five minutes from time gave them their largest margin of league victory since Amesbury were thrashed 10-2 in April 2022, as well as taking their tally to 26 in five successive league and cup victories.

The win moved them second in the Premier table - two points behind Hamble Club, with both sides having played six games, and above Portchester on goal difference having played a match more.

Connor Underhill, who opened the scoring, and Sam Woodward both took their seasonal tallies to seven with braces.

There was also a double for Josh Benfield, his first goals of 2024-25 and on his first game back from a suspension.

Matt Pates followed up his midweek treble with a goal, while subs Charlie Cooper and Sammy-Lee Kessack also got in on the act.

At the other end, it wasn’t a case of debutant keeper Oakley Parnum being a virtual bystander.

The former Havant & Waterlooville Academy youngster turned two shots onto the woodwork - the first when Fareham were only leading 1-0 - and also produced a stunning save late on to deny Lavvy a consolation.

Fareham now have to wait until next Tuesday for their next game, away to US Portsmouth in the Wessex Premier.

Connor Underhill took his September goals tally to nine in three games as Clanfield were buried under an avalanche of Hampshire Senior Cup goals.

Playing for the Eastleigh Academy against Clanfied at Westleigh Park on Tuesday, he struck five times as the young Spitfires stormed to a 10-0 second round win.

Underhill opened the scoring in only the sixth minute with a shot that seemed to go through keeper Aaron Pullin’s hands.

Jack Fox, released by Pompey earlier this year, added a second two minutes later.

It was to get a lot worse for Clanfield - and quickly - as Eastleigh eased into a 4-0 lead by the 19th minute, Underhill and Jamie Arnold scoring.

Underhill added further goals in the 31st and 41st minutes as Clanfield trudged in for their half-time team talk 6-0 down.

Joe Briggs, making his debut, and Harvey Cooper were brought on in a double half-time change, but Clanfield conceded again in the 53rd minute, Joe Ryan on target.

Ryan went on to complete a hat-trick, with goals in the 60th and 85th minutes, before Underhill went nap in the 89th minute.

Remarkably, Clanfield didn’t suffer the heaviest HSC defeat of the night.

That dubious honour went to National League South club Farnborough, who suffered a startling 14-0 home loss to lower division Tadley Calleva.

There were, however, mitigating circumstances - Boro fielding a team including a handful of supporters, including the club’s press officer, Dom Lloyd, who was subbed at half-time with his side 5-0 down.

This was the second season running Boro had fielded some of their fans in the county cup - seemingly in ‘protest’ at the Hampshire FA’s decision to kick them out of the 2022-23 tournament for fielding an ineligible player against AFC Portchester.

