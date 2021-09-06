A second Baffins Milton Rovers team enters adult football in 2021/22

Baffins U23s in action against Burrfields in the Oscar Owers Cup final at Front Lawn. Picture: Neil Marshall

In addition to the first team who currently top the Wessex League for the first time in the club’s history, an under-23 side will compete in Division 2 of the Mid-Solent League.

The squad is mainly comprised of players who appeared on Sundays for Baffins Under-18s in the Hampshire Development last season, and those who played for Gosport Falcons U18s in the Mid-Solent Youth League on a Saturday morning.

The team is being managed by Stephen Deller - who is Falcons’ club chairman - and Mick Neal, the pair having overseen Baffins’ U18s last season.

‘We wanted to play in a league that bridged the gap between youth football and adult football,’ explained Deller.

‘Rather than enter the (Hampshire Development) U23 league, we thought the Mid-Solent League would be better for the players’ development.

‘We’ve seen clubs like Meon and Harvest progress from there into the Hampshire Premier League, and we thought it was a decent level to go into.

‘We’re certainly looking to be competing for the top two.’

As Baffins don’t have a reserve team, the U23s are the second team at the club. But Dellar isn’t expecting to have any of his players called up by first team boss Shaun Wilkinson.

‘Certainly this season is all about player development and seeing how the team get on in men’s football.

‘The idea is for them to develop to the next level - that could be with Baffins, it could be with someone else.’

Baffins U23s were invited to take part in the Mid-Solent League’s Oscar Owers Cup against Burrfield at Front Lawn last Saturday.

They led 2-1 at the interval - goals from Tommy Milchard and Omar Jarju - but Burrfields hit back to win 5-2.