AFC Bedhampton Village are proud recipients of season's first piece of silverware with PDFA Intermediate Cup glory

Despite Bedhampton sitting bottom of the division and collecting just one win all season, they wrapped up a 3-1 final victory to defeat Gosport, Fareham & Solent League side Lee Rangers at the PMC Stadium.

James Murdock netted twice for Village while Matt Skilton struck the other as they were crowned Intermediate Cup winners, writes Paul Oastler.

But for Division 4 side The Shepherd's Crook the cup feelings were not so good, as they suffered a 4-0 Hampshire Vase semi-final defeat to Barycorn.

In the London Cup, Jubilee defeated their own Reserve team 4-2 at Westleigh Park to secure their spot in the final.

Harvey Barlow was at the double with Luke James and Harry Giles getting the other goals to ensure it was Jubilee's first-team who came through the inter-club last-four tie.

The Meon look to have the Division 2 title wrapped up after ending the season with a 9-2 victory over Freehouse Reserves.

Cosham Trades are three points off the leaders in third but must win by 25 goals in their final fixture to better the table-toppers' far superior goal difference.

The Mother Shipton moved 11 points clear at the Division 3 summit with wins in their double-header battle against Waterlooville Wanderers.

They edged the opening game 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller then were 3-1 victors in the second and final fixture.

Another Division 3 double-header saw Bransbury Wanderers and The Seagull Reserves battling it out. The sides could not be separated as the first fixture ended 1-1 with Charlie Collins and Sam Emeney getting the goals for Bransbury and Seagull respectively. But Wanderers blew the Seagulls away in the second meeting, as they cruised to a 5-1 victory.

Two-goal Jack Chandler ensured Watersedge Park opened up a five-point cushion at the top of Division 4 thanks to a 2-1 win over AFC Solent.

Horndean Hawks crashed in double figures as they thumped Fratton Trades 13-2 in Division 5.

Elsewhere in the division, Freehouse A maintained their 100 per cent league record with 4-0 and 4-1 triumphs in a double-header against FC Fenix. AFC Tamworth were 5-1 winners as they came up against Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves.

Division 6 champions AFC Eastney were held to a 2-2 draw with the Pelham Arms.

1. Waterlooville Wanderers v Mother Shipton (orange/black shirt) double-header action Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales

2. AFC Tamworth goalscorer replicates French international star Kylian Mbappe's celebration Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales

3. Waterlooville Wanderers v Mother Shipton (orange/black) action Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: X Photo Sales

4. AFC Tamworth (red) v Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves action Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales