Pelham score in their 8-2 Adelaide Cup win against Spartan. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Eastney’s first team, with several key players missing, struggled to contain the reserves in the first half and went into the break 3-0 down to a Billy Tee brace and an own goal from Julian Warren.

The second half saw a more organised first team but they still had to rely on a man of the match performance from keeper Levi Hodgkinson to prevent them falling ever further behind.

Ibirham Jamal grabbed a consolation for the first team.

Also in the Adelaide Cup, Southletico took their goal tally to 19 in two games with a highly entertaining 9-6 success against lower division AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.

Chadley Cadman led the spree with a four-goal haul with Harry Heatherley (2), Dan Backhouse, Perry Pout and Clayton Saunders also netting.

Joe Bielecki and Blake Bicknell struck twice for Prospect, with Mitchell Britton and Leon Porter completing their half-dozen haul.

Four goals from George Pettitt helped Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves progress with a 5-1 win over Horndean United’s second team. Finn McGovern also netted.

Jason Green (2), Jake Burfoot and Martin Howe scored as Horndean Hawks defeated AFC Tamworth 4-2, Joe Boxall and Jack Holloway replying.

Al’s Bar won 3-2 at Freehouse B with Aaron Moule, Dean Heir and George Davies on target.

Hatton Rovers enjoyed a 4-3 home win over higher division FC Fenix with goals from Almus Stapleton (2), Mark Chukwuma and Liam Karim. Chris Bearpark, Paul Chappell and Reece Searle replied.

Pelham v Spartan. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Both Jubilee sides easily progressed in the London Cup.

The reserves thumped Fratton Trades Reserves 7-0 and the first team drubbed Horndean United 6-0.

Jake Greene (2), Tom Gregson, Harvey Hughes, Harry Mack, Jacob Bailie and Jake Brown were on target for the reserves.

Frankie Kemp led the Mother Shipton goal spree as they thrashed AFC Solent 10-1.

Kemp, who has recently signed for Hampshire Premier League club Paulsgrove, struck a hat-trick with further goals coming from David O’Donnell (2), Alfie Peacham, Hayden Sole, Lewis Gibbs, Tyler Hughes and Liam Munro.

Glyn Cooper (4) and Lee Tigwell (3) enjoyed themselves as Prince of Wales handed Shepherds Crook a 12-3 hammering. Jade Henwood, Jude Peck and Kyle Sargeant replied.

David Chester notched a brace as North End Lions won 4-0 at Lakeside Refit, while Sam Emeney’s double helped Seagull Reserves beat Cross Keys Athletic 5-2. Callum Barnden, James Ward and Oliver Reeves completed Seagull’s nap hand.

In the top flight of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Brodie Spencer and Dan Sibley combined to give Seagull the three points in a goal-fest at North End Cosmos.

Spencer (3) and Sibley (2) - who both play for Wessex Leaguers US Portsmouth - were on target as their side triumphed 5-4. Louis Jeff, Ross Kidson, Corey Burns and Tallan Burns replied.

*Charlie Collins fired a hat-trick as Bransbury Wanderers collected their first Division 3 points of the season.

Jack Ainsley was also on target as Bransbury, who had lost their opening three games, defeated Waterlooville Wanderers 4-0.

Division 5 leaders Freehouse A maintained their 100 per cent record - but only just.

It took a 40-yard cross-cum-shot from Jordan Lane to get all three points in a 2-1 win over AFC Fairfields - their fifth success in a row. Jason Shrewsbury was also on target with Ashly Tull replying.

Ethan Mortimer’s brace helped Saturn Royale to a 4-1 win against rock bottom Fratton Trades A. Sam Oakley and Declan Ryan also netted.