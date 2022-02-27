AFC Portchester bolster forward line with addition of Brazilian striker following PO postcode derby win over Baffins Milton Rovers

AFC Portchester's Marley Ridge celebrates one of his two goals in the win over Baffins Milton Rovers Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-751)

The South American striker has opted to reunite with his former boss Dave Carter at the Royals, with the pair having previously worked together at Moneyfields during the 2018-19 season.

Carter, whose Portchester side secured a comfortable 4-0 home Wessex League Premier win over PO postcode rivals Baffins Milton Rovers yesterday, believes Barcelos will bring a different dimension to his already well-stocked attack.

Leading scorer Lee Wort has been a standout up top for the Royals this term, netting 34 times in 38 appearances, while Rafa Ramos now has 11 goals in just 10 Portchester outings since arriving at the turn of the year.

AFC Portchester come together to celebrate one of Marley Ridge's efforts Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-955)

Carter also has dual-signed Gosport Borough front man Bradley Lethbridge at his disposal while Bradey Norton has moved across from Moneyfields, but the Portchester boss says Barcelos - with most of his experience playing at step four standard or higher during his time in England - will provide another valuable forward addition.

‘He (Felipe) was with us at Moneys a few seasons ago. He’s a top player, a good lad, he’s played at step four and above for most of his career.

‘He’s a good, honest lad, good work rate, he’ll bring something different to our attacking line up.

‘He’s slightly different to the other three boys in Rafa (Ramos), Worthy (Lee) and Brad (Lethbridge). He’s (Felipe) good with his back to goal, good first touch, good at bringing other people into play, so he’s a good signing.

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter was pleased with his side's work in the win over Baffins Milton Rovers Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-595)

‘He wasn’t enjoying his football. He’s come over with us, he knows most of the lads with us, he’s played with a few of them before like Jake Raine, Conor Bailey and Pearcey (Sam Pearce). He knows me, Poatey (Brett Poate) and Gav (Spurway) as well. He’s a good, honest lad and a good forward so we’re pleased to have him on board.’

Barcelos arrives at Portchester with his new club claiming a first league victory over a top-seven team in 11 attempts this term as they overcome seventh-placed Baffins 4-0.

Returning captain Steve Ramsey and in-form Ramos put Portchester on the way to victory with first-half strikes.

Then, after the restart, it was the turn of Marley Ridge - himself featuring for the first time in three games - to bag a double as he shook off a recent hamstring issue to wrap up the 4-0 triumph.

Rafa Ramos netted AFC Portchester's second goal in the victory over Baffins Milton Rovers Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-575)

Carter added: ‘I was pleased for the lads. I needed a reaction to bounce back from defeat at Bashley. We put Mowthorpe (Steve) back in goal, Rambo (Steve) and Marley Ridge both came back in.

‘Considering Marley was ill yesterday as well, he was poorly, he got two and he was fantastic on the day. I said to him it was probably his best game of the season - he’ll have to be ill more often.

‘We took our chances well - I wanted a reaction - it just proves with a couple of players missing with squads how they are at this level you are struggling.’

On the flip side, Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson, whose team have now lost six of their past seven league games, felt it was an all too familiar tale.

He said: ‘I feel like a broken record just constantly on repeat at the minute. The past nine games have been nowhere near good enough and I think today (against Portschester) just sums us up for the past nine games.