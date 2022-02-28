AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter outlines what would represent 'successful' first season in charge ahead of US Portsmouth PO postcode Wessex League Premier clash

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-595)

The eighth-placed Royals make the short trip to face PO postcode league rivals US Portsmouth at the Victory Stadium tomorrow night looking to continue their good recent form.

Carter, currently in his first season at the helm having swapped the Moneyfields hotseat for the Royals last February, is hoping his troops can finish the season with a flourish after struggling to find their feet in the early stages of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit to Tom Grice's US Portsmouth starts a run of their final nine league matches, while they have Hampshire Senior Cup and League Cup semi-final ties against Southern League Premier South outfit Farnborough and fierce rivals Fareham Town respectively to look forward to next month.

‘Our objective is to get as high up the league - if we can hit sixth or seventh and get to one of these cup finals - I think that’ll be a successful season,’ said Carter.

‘Everyone keeps going around saying we should have been doing this or that. It’s the first season back in the Wessex League for me, first season in the Wessex for a lot of the players - yeah, they’ve played there before but not for four or five years - so it’s just been getting used to the club.

‘If you look at our results you look at how we’ve turned that around since October, really. If you finish strongly you get momentum, winning breeds confidence amongst everyone, we want to get the momentum and add a few players ready for next season.’

US Portsmouth boss Grice, who watched his troops suffer a 5-1 defeat at Shaftesbury on Saturday, believes this is one of the worst times to be facing a Portchester side full of confidence having lost just twice in their previous 16 fixtures in all competition.

‘Full respect for what Gav Spurway (assistant manager) and Dave Carter have done there,’ said Grice.