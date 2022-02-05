AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly 'temporarily steps down' from position amid ongoing investigation into 'incident' during Bashley Wessex Premier meeting

The Royals released a joint statement with Bashley to state an investigation is currently 'ongoing' into an 'incident' which occurred when the Wessex League Premier Division rivals met last weekend.

Now it has been revealed both clubs have remained in 'dialogue' since then to assist the FA with their inquiries to review the 'incident' which took place at the end of the match.

Action from AFC Portchester's league meeting with Bashley last weekend from which an 'ongoing' investigation into an 'incident' that occured after the match is continuing

Officials from both clubs have remained in ‘open and honest’ discussions since the issue which arose when the teams met last weekend as they look to find an ‘amicable outcome for all parties’.

A joint statement released by Portchester and Bashley stated: ‘AFC Portchester and Bashley FC wish to acknowledge that an incident at the end of the match between the two sides on Saturday, January 29, is currently under investigation.

‘At this time both clubs are helping the FA with their inquiries and both clubs have been in dialogue with each other to review the incident and find ways of moving forwards together - particularly as the teams are due to meet again in the Wessex League Premier Division on February 12.

‘Both clubs have welcomed the opportunity to reach out to each other and work together to bring the matter to a conclusion as soon as is reasonably possible, and try to find amicable solutions to the issues generated on the match-day.

‘Bashley FC have noted AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly’s decision to temporarily step away from this role and the ongoing process club officials are working through internally on the matters arising from the incident.

‘AFC Portchester have been working closely with club officials at Bashley FC since the match and have welcomed the open, honest dialogue which has been ongoing between the two clubs and this will continue until matters are resolved amicably for all parties.

‘The officials, players and football management teams from both clubs will be making no further comment at this time.’