AFC Portchester eyeing Blackfield & Langley FA Cup momentum booster to begin busy run of fixtures

Midfielder Jake Raine is available for AFC Portchester again after serving his suspension. Picture: Martyn White

The Royals begin a run of seven matches in the space of 24 days as they make the trip to face fellow Wessex League Premier Division Blackfield & Langley in a preliminary round tie on Saturday.

Carter feels his Portchester tenure has got off to a 'stop-start' beginning with two draws arriving in the league as well as an FA Cup win over rivals Horndean earlier this month.

But with a busy schedule ahead the Royals boss says starting that hectic period with an FA Cup win at Blackfield will get the confidence flowing among his squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter said: ‘It’s the biggest competition in the country so it’s a massive incentive, everyone wants to do well in the FA Cup, it’s a fantastic competition and it’s good to be in it.

‘We all like home ties but it’s a nice run down to Blackfield and we’ll give it our best shot.

‘It’s momentum that we’re looking for. As we go into the FA Cup we’ve got Saturday-Tuesday games for the next four weeks without a break.

‘It’ll give us a chance to get the wins under our belt and the momentum of getting used to winning games.

‘There are players who haven’t played yet who are itching to play as well so you can utilise your squad with the games to come.

‘We want to get a bit of momentum going, start winning games, that breeds habits.’

Portchester will be without defender Curt Da Costa for the FA Cup trip after he sustained a heel injury in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with rivals Fareham.