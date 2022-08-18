AFC Portchester face former striker Lee Wort as they go in search of an FA Cup upset in Southampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wort has started the 2022/23 in stunning form after leaving the Royals earlier this summer to return to Sholing.

He netted within six minutes of his competitive return in last weekend’s 3-1 Southern League Division 1 South curtain-raising win at Slimbridge.

And he followed that up with a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 5-1 caning of Melksham that sent Sholing to the top of the embryonic league table.

Lee Wort scores one of his 40 league and cup goals for AFC Portchester last season. Picture: Stuart Martin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wort made his name at Sholing, scoring 49 goals in 2013/14, the season they clinched a Wessex League and FA Vase double.

He struck 50 times in all competitions when Sholing won the Wessex for a second time in 2018/19.

Last season, Wort continued his remarkable step 5 record - plundering 40 goals in all competitions for Portchester.

‘Lee scores goals, that’s what he does,’ said Royals boss Dave Carter ahead of Friday evening’s preliminary round tie at the other end of the M27.

‘He’s a great player, he works and works tirelessly. He’s an honest lad, he gave me a call and said he wanted to finish his career at Sholing playing with his mates.

‘That’s totally understandable.’

Including friendlies, Wort has netted 11 times since returning to Sholing - including five in a friendly against Brockenhurst.

That’s one fewer than Brett Pitman has scored since his high profile arrival at Portchester at the beginning of last month.

Pitman’s double at Blackfield last weekend extended the Royals’ own 100 per cent start to 2022/23.

Wort’s strike partner Dan Mason – who netted 64 goals in all competitions in 2018/19 – has also scored in both of his side’s opening Southern League victories.

‘It’s a massive game,’ Carter added. ‘Our confidence is high and we’re going there to give them a game.

‘I’ve said to the players I don’t think they are unbeatable, we just need to play as we did in friendlies against Havant, Gosport, Salisbury and Dorchester.’

Though Sholing are one tier above Portchester, the Royals defeated Salisbury and Dorchester - both two divisions higher - in friendly action last month.

Midfielder Marley Ridge is out after fracturing a toe at Blackfield, while Ashton Leigh (knee) could be a doubt.

One member of the Portchester squad with good FA Cup memories of Sholing is keeper Steve Mowthorpe.

He was part of the Blackfield & Langley side that won at the higher tier Boatman in 2012/13 en route to a fourth qualifying round loss at Hastings. Wort was also playing for Sholing that day.