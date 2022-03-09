AFC Portchester give Southern League Premier South promotion-chasers Farnborough real scare but are unable to continue history-making Hampshire Senior Cup run

The rallying Royals – in the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in their history – were more than a match for a Boro side some 44 places above them in the non-league pyramid, although they finally succumbed to a 2-0 last-four defeat at Cherrywood Road.

Mitchel Parker came off the bench to net twice in 14 second-half minutes to set up his side's county cup competition final meeting with National League Eastleigh.

But Farnborough, currently sitting fourth in the Southern League Premier South and in the midst of pushing for promotion, were certainly made to sweat by Dave Carter's Wessex League Premier Division visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Portchester leading scorer Lee Wort had a late effort cleared off the line at Farnborough Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Portchester - hitting some solid form of late having lost just two of their previous 17 matches in all competitions - came so close when recent strike addition, Brazilian Felipe Barcelos, crashed a thunderous shot against the crossbar on 10 minutes.

At the other end, former Farnborough promotion winner Sam Pearce made a superb recovery to clear what appeared an almost certain goal off the line soon after. Barcelos was then denied by Boro goalkeeper Jack Turner as the Royals ended the first half the brighter.

Portchester had survived a scare with an effort crashing back of Steve Mowthorpe's woodwork before Parker, introduced at half-time, fired Farnborough in front on 74 minutes.