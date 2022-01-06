AFC Portchester hopeful of adding new addition to attacking force in time for Amesbury trip
In-form AFC Portchester could bring in added firepower to their forward line in time for Saturday's Wessex League Premier Division trip to second-bottom Amesbury.
The Royals boss Dave Carter is hoping the paperwork will be completed in time for his new striking addition to feature this weekend and for the remainder of the season.
The possible new recruit, with higher level experience, will add to an already potent Portchester attack which includes 27-goal leading marksman Lee Wort.
Morale is high within the Royals camp at the moment as they made it seven matches unbeaten in all competition following a fine 3-2 comeback win at arch-rivals Fareham Town on Monday.
Now Carter wants his men to continue charging up the table with a win at Amesbury this weekend.
The Royals boss said: ‘The boys are buzzing at the moment, it wasn't just Monday (win at Fareham), we're on a good run at the moment, seven unbeaten, winning five of them and we probably should have won the other two as well.
‘We're in good form at the moment and we'll hope to keep it going on Saturday.
‘When teams are down there at the bottom, they want to stay up. It's a funny old place down there, the ground is not the best in the league by far, the pitch is usually quite tricky.
‘It's not the best place to go to in the world but we've got to go there and get a result.’