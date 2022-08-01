AFC Portchester hoping Portsmouth fans will help boost crowd for Brett Pitman’s Wessex League debut against Cowes

With their own club inactive, Pompey fans are free to watch their former striker make his Wessex League bow.

As a result, Portchester could attract a crowd well in excess of last season’s league average of around 250 for the visit of Cowes Sports (7.45pm).

Pitman was unveiled by the Royals at the beginning of July - one of the most audacious signings any club in the ninth tier of English football has ever made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Pitman converts a penalty on his AFC Portchester pre-season debut against Lymington. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Since then, Portchester’s profile - already large in local non-league circles - has grown wider.

‘It’s crazy what happened,’ said vice-chairman Graeme Moir. ‘For the first 28 days after Brett signed, we had about 1.1 million impressions on Twitter.

‘We’ve got the most followers of any Wessex club - it’s nearing the 6,000 mark.

‘Since the signing was announced, there’s been a steady flow - more sponsors, more season tickets sold, more interest in the club.

‘Hopefully some Pompey fans will come along to see how Brett Pitman is getting on at this level.

‘Hopefully they’ll enjoy it, see the value for money they are getting, and come back.

‘It would be nice if some Pompey fans would adopt us as their second club.’

In terms of attracting Pompey fans, the early-season fixtures have been kind.

Pompey are away on August 27 and September 10 - the days that Portchester host Brockenhurst and Bemerton in the Wessex.

Though Danny Cowley’s men are home on October 8 - when the Royals welcome Hythe - they are away the following weekend.

And the October 15 date at US Portsmouth will be Pompey fans’ first chance to see Pitman back playing on Portsea Island.

The last time that happened was in early December 2019, and only 2,413 were present at Fratton Park for an EFL Trophy tie against Northampton.

Portchester home ticket prices are £7 for adults with concessions at £4 and under-16s admitted free. Adult season tickets are £50 and they have already sold a record amount on the back of the most high-profile signing in the club’s history.

And Pitman, 34, has certainly made an impact in his first month at the On-Site Group Stadium, scoring nine goals in pre-season friendlies – including braces against Lymington, Folland and Salisbury.

He was also on target in the 1-1 draw against three tiers higher Hawks, and netted again in Portchester’s final friendly – a draw 2-2 against two divisions higher Gosport Borough last midweek.

Moir added: ‘It’s not all about Brett Pitman, though. Dave Carter (manager) has brought in several other quality players this summer.