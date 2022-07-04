Brett Pitman has stepped down to the ninth tier to sign for AFC Portchester. Pic: AFC Portchester

The 35-year-old striker has moved down to the ninth tier of English football to become one of the most high-profile signings in the Wessex League’s 36-year history.

I don’t think I could be accused of sporting hyperbole if I was to say it is THE most incredible transfer deal pulled off by a Hampshire club at that level of the footballing pyramid.

Pitman has scored 194 goals in a professional career spanning over 550 games for AFC Bournemouth, Bristol City, Ipswich, Pompey, Swindon and Bristol Rovers.

In 2017/18, in his first season at Fratton Park, he netted 23 times in League One action. In 2022/23, he will be back on Portsea Island - playing at Moneyfields, Baffins Milton Rovers and US Portsmouth in Portchester’s orange kit.

The background to the sensational signing started when Pitman – who helped Bournemouth win promotion from League Two (2009/10), League One (2012/13) and the Championship (2014/15) - played for a Pompey XI in the Lee Rigby memorial match at Portchester in late May.

At the time, he had been released by Bristol Rovers - no surprise, given Gas boss Joey Barton had offloaded him to National League Eastleigh on loan during the January transfer window.

Carter recalled: ‘I sent a text to some people as a joke saying why can’t we sign Yakubu (who was also playing in the charity game) or Brett Pitman.

‘Later I heard rumours that he might be going to Poole, so I thought I’d try my luck. You have to set your standards high - though I thought I might be setting them a bit too high here!

‘Ollie Searle (Portchester player) got hold of Brett through Instagram, they play golf together - Ollie asked if he wouldn’t mind speaking to me. Brett passed on his number and Ollie passed it on to me.

‘I drove down to see Brett in Bournemouth and sold him the dream, as you do!

‘The committee and the coaching staff (at Portchester) all played their part, we got a couple of sponsors in … Brett’s a very down to earth bloke, he just said ‘I love my football, I just want to play.’

‘He could still play League Two standard but can’t because he’s doing his UEFA A coaching badge.

‘Brett will be a massive fish in a small pond at Portchester. He will put bums on seats - it’s a massive coup for the club.’

During his time as Horndean manager, Carter managed to persuade Pompey legend Alan Knight to play in goal - but only on one occasion. He also sweet-talked ex-Blues defender Robbie Pethick to play five times for the Deans in 2009.

Back in 2014, Vincent Pericard - once of Juventus, later of Pompey - played for Moneyfields in a Wessex League. But, again, only once.

And in 2017/18, a third former Blue - Patrick Agyemang - turned out for Baffins in a Wessex fixture. For a third time, though, it was a one-off.

It’s fair to say Pitman should enjoy a longer Portchester career than any of the others just mentioned. For a start, he’s already played once - scoring two penalties in a 3-3 friendly draw against Lymington in Test Park, Southampton, at the weekend.

His second outing should come tomorrow night, when Pitman can make the relatively short journey from his Bournemouth home to Dorchester Town.

Pitman was certainly given an early taste of life far removed from the professional glamour at Test Park. The gates were locked when Portchester’s squad arrived, only opened half an hour before the friendly with Lymington was due to kick off. ‘Welcome to non-league football!’ deadpanned Carter.

The Wessex League Premier can be a tough league, and no doubt there are amateur defenders keen to pit their wits - and strength - against a former Championship regular with a superb EFL CV.

‘I’m confident Brett will hold his own,’ said Carter. ‘He’s got the ability, he’ll work hard. He’s a proper bloke, an honest bloke, he’s not a big time charlie.’

Carter believes Pitman is now part of the ‘best squad I’ve ever had’ in his managerial career, which also takes in a Wessex League Premier promotion with Moneyfields in 2017 and four years in the Southern League.

Other new faces are midfielders James Cowen and Ryan Wilkins, who were captains of Wessex Premier rivals Baffins and Hamble Club respectively last season.

‘Ryan’s 6 ft 5, a box-to-box midfielder,’ reported Carter. ‘James is more of a ball player, he’s very good on the eye.’

Former Bognor midfielder Ashton Leigh - who ended last season at Gosport Borough - is another new recruit, along with ex-Baffins right-back Charlie Williamson.

Ex-Gosport and Blackfield striker Liam Robinson is almost a new signing, having only played a couple of games at the end of 2021/22 following a hip operation.

Carter is preparing to announce the arrival of another forward, while he has persuaded defender Sam Pearce to give him one final season before retiring.

New strikers were a necessity given that last season’s 40-goal top scorer Lee Wort and Rafa Ramos had both left.

Wort rejoined Sholing, where he won the FA Vase in 2014 and two Wessex League titles, while Ramos has moved to Southern League newcomers Bashley following their promotion from the Wessex.