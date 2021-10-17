AFC Portchester midfielder Tom Dinsmore poised to join Wessex League Premier rivals US Portsmouth

Tom Dinsmore, left, pictured in action for Moneyfields last season. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The former AFC Bournemouth youngster has made 10 league and cup appearances for AFC Portchester this season, including three off the bench.

But he was among the spectators at AFC Stoneham yesterday to watch USP battle back from 1-3 down at half-time to level before losing 4-3 to a Scott Hills penalty.

Midfielder Dinsmore, who was at Moneyfields in 2020/21, trained with US last week and could be included in the squad for next weekend’s home Wessex Premier match against Hamble Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘If we’d had Tom at Stoneham I think we’d have won,’ admitted US boss Tom Grice. ‘He is good on the ball, has a good touch, and will bring a bit of energy to us.

‘Our fitness levels are definitely going up but we still need a bit extra across the board.’

Grice has brought in defender Connor Grant from Horndean, who was an unused sub at Stoneham, while he has cooled interest in Portchester striker Lamin Jatta.

Not for the first time, defensive woes led to defeat at Stoneham - the fifth time in league action this season US have shipped four or more goals.

Outside of the bottom three, US have conceded the most goals - 39 - in the division.

‘I’m really disappointed not to have got something,’ Grice rued. ‘But it’s pointless me saying I thought we were the better team when you’re not winning.

‘It’s stating the obvious but if you concede four goals there’s a high chance you’re not winning the game - and that’s the position we’re in.

‘If we can sort out the issue of conceding goals, then results will turn.’

Stoneham took an early 2-0 lead before Dan Sibley replied on 16 minutes. ‘The first was just a diagonal ball over the top, bad position, and the second we completely fell asleep at a quick free-kick.’

It was 3-1 at the break with ex-US striker Callum Laycock netting his 11th goal of the campaign.