AFC Portchester preparing to welcome Cowes Sports after fiery previous Wessex League Premier meeting

AFC Portchester's George Barker will be assessed ahead of the weekend after picking up an ankle injury in midweek. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Carter revealed players and staff were involved in a bit of a 'to-do' when the teams met on the Isle of Wight last month.

In the wake of the Royals' 2-1 league defeat to Cowes, boss Carter picked up a one-match suspension as things got heated after the final whistle.

But the Royals boss stressed his side's main focus will be on claiming the victory to build on their midweek Wessex League Cup quarter-final win over New Milton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter said: ‘It’s small steps now. We need to take our past two performances into the league against Cowes on Saturday.

‘We need to take the little bit of form we’ve found in the past two games - and we’ve been defensively solid - in two funny games because of the wind and conditions.

‘There obviously was a bit of a to-do over there (at Cowes) and it kicked off afterwards (when the teams last met).

‘I think it will be a bit spicy. We’ll be more than up for it Saturday and looking for the lads to get three points on the board.

‘We’re only five points off seventh, we’re looking to finish as high as we can, that’s the plan for the season.’

Defender Tyler Giddings is in contention to feature against Cowes after missing the midweek cup trip to New Milton because of work commitments.