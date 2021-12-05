AFC Portchester produce joint-best under manager Dave Carter as they hit Cowes Sports for six

Teenager Harvey Aston celebrates firing AFC Portchester ahead against Cowes. Picture: Daniel Haswell

The Royals were rampant with doubles from Lamin Jatta and Lee Wort, along with efforts from teenagers Harvey Aston and substitute Archie Greenough, ensuring they romped to a crushing 6-0 home victory.

Since Carter arrived as Portchester boss in February from Moneyfields, they have now recorded six-goal margins of victory on three occasions with 6-0 league wins over Cowes and Amesbury while they won by the same scoreline in a Hampshire Senior Cup win over Infinity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Carter was delighted with the way his side did their talking on the pitch this time around.

He said: ‘The main thing is our form and how we approach and how we play. We’ve got our squad down to lads who want to work for each other as team, there are the young lads coming in with Harvey (Aston; started against Cowes), with Archie (Greenough) and Fin Bello coming on yesterday.

‘We got the response we wanted from the lads. We did our talking on the pitch.

‘We enjoyed the win and did our talking on the pitch. I don’t think they had a shot on our goal until the 85th minute, we were solid, it was a good team performance.’

Versatile teenager Aston, 18, utilised in a right-wing role against Cowes, fired Portchester ahead before Wort added a second in the lead-up to the break as the hosts opened up a 2-0 half-time advantage.

Jatta then chipped in with a fine quickfire double in the space of a few minutes early in the second half to put the Royals in complete control.

Talisman Wort then struck goal number 25 in as many appearances this season to put the hosts 5-0 ahead from the penalty spot.