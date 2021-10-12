AFC Portchester reach Wessex League Cup quarter-finals... Moneyfields exit Hampshire Senior Cup... Fareham Town fall at Blackfield & Langley

Lee Wort bagged his 10th goal of the season in AFC Portchester's League Cup win at Hamble. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

First-half strikes from Lee Wort - taking him to 10 goals for the season - and defender Sam Pearce were followed by Ryan Pennery's penalty and Steve Ramsey's stunner after the restart.

The Royals, who were held to a goalless draw on the opening-day of the season at the same ground, came through with ease despite a number of late squad withdrawals because of illness.

It meant under-23s player Fin Bello was handed his first senior start while teenager Harvey Aston also featured from the outset.

Portchester boss Dave Carter admitted the winning margin could have been more, although he was satisfied to set up a trip to Division One outfit New Milton Town in the last-eight.

He said: ‘We could have scored a lot more, it was a good result, but it could have been more.

‘There were a few young lads from our under-23s who played and they did really well - Fin Bello, Harvey Aston and Brandon Chebby.

‘I was pleased because we had about five go down ill last night and today so we were down to the bare bones, really.'

n Moneyfields were dumped out of the Hampshire Senior Cup at home to division higher Southern League Division One South side Lymington Town.

Wing-back Josh Hazell had cancelled out Freddie Bullard's 66th-minute opener seven minutes from time, only for Bullard to strike again in stoppage-time to wrap up a 2-1 Lymington win in the second round tie at Dover Road.

n Fareham Town were sent crashing to a fourth Wessex League Premier Division defeat of the season, going down 2-1 at Blackfield & Langley.