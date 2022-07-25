AFC Portchester wrap up pre-season campaign against Gosport Borough

They host Gosport Borough on Tuesday night in the second of two Ray Stainton and Steve Woods Memorial Cup ties.

Gosport came from 1-2 down to win last Tuesday’s meeting 4-2 at Privett Park with goals from Billie Busari, Ryan Woodford, Harvey Rew and ex-Royal Dan Wooden.

Prior to that, Portchester had beaten two of Gosport’s Southern League Premier South rivals away from home - Dorchester 1-0 and Salisbury 6-2.

Brett Pitman scores his eighth pre-season friendly goal for AFC Portchester against Havant & Waterlooville. Picture by Dave Haines

They also claimed a fine result against three tiers higher Hawks at the weekend - Brett Pitman’s eighth pre-season goal giving Dave Carter’s Wessex League promotion favourites a 1-1 draw.

The Royals will be without Elliott Wheeler, who misses out against the club he spent last season at due to an ankle problem.

Carter is hopeful Wheeler will be available for next Tuesday’s opening Wessex League Premier game at home to Cowes.

The signing of Pitman, unsurprisingly, has dominated pre-season headlines surrounding Portchester.

In a flash, losing last season’s 40-goal top scorer Lee Wort - who has returned to Sholing - wasn’t the headache Carter thought it might have been.

He might be the most high profile, but Pitman certainly isn’t the only goal threat in the squad - the Royals have numerous others.

Pitman has been playing up front with Felipe Barcelos, but both were given a day off against Newport on the Isle of Wight. Ex-Swindon and Brighton pro George Barker - 16 goals last season - and summer signing Ashton Leigh played up front that day.

Archie Greenough - released from the Pompey Academy last year - was on target in the 1-1 draw at Newport. The youngster has been impressive in pre-season, following on from four goals in nine first team appearances last term, and Carter hopes Pitman’s presence will continue to improve him..

Former Gosport and Blackfield man Liam Robinson, who only featured three times in 2021/22 due to injury, is another experienced strike option. Though he currently has a groin injury, he should be fit for the start of a highly-anticipated Wessex season.

One forward who has left the club, though, is the well-travelled Kyle Tooze.

After signing on in pre-season, Tooze made his Royals debut in the opening friendly against Lymington in Southampton. However, a change in his work patterns have meant the Bristol-based striker could no longer commit to travelling to south Hampshire.