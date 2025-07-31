AFC Portchester Youth Players Make a Difference in Kenya

AFC Portchester is proud to celebrate the achievements of a group of youth players who recently returned from a life-changing trip to Kenya, where they spent two weeks volunteering in local schools and communities.

Five players from the club’s U16s sides Owen, Ashton, James, Jake, and Thomas took part in the experience as part of a group school trip. The trip, organised in collaboration with the African Foundation, saw the students volunteering in schools in Nakuru, Kenya, where they made a lasting impact.

Over the past 18 months, the group raised over £9,000 for the African Foundation. This incredible total helped provide vital resources to three Kenyan schools, including drinking water tanks, materials for clay ovens, and supplies for building fences, chairs, and other much-needed infrastructure.

While in Kenya, the lads rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in; helping to build and repair school facilities, teaching lessons, serving meals, and even coaching football. They worked side by side with local students and staff, building friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

AFC Portchester Youth player donates past youth kit to school in Portchester.

One of the many highlights was seeing football bring people together. The boys took over suitcases full of donations, including football gear. Owen brought out a full kit from the disbanded Saxons U14s team, and Ashton added more kit items. These were donated to local school teams who were thrilled to receive them.

The experience was not only rewarding for the communities in Nakuru but also deeply meaningful for the boys who took part. They returned with a new perspective and greater appreciation for the privileges they enjoy at home – including the opportunity to play football week in, week out for AFC Portchester.

Club officials, coaches, parents, and teammates are all incredibly proud of what these young men have accomplished showing that AFC Portchester players make a difference not just on the pitch, but around the world.

Well done Owen, Ashton, James, Jake, and Thomas, you’ve done your club proud!