AFC Portchester's chance to make it a fantastic five and maintain fine recent defensive record as they make long trip to face Portland

AFC Portchester will be without suspended Sam Pearce, left, for the trip to Portland. Picture: Neil Marshall

The Royals' confidence is sky high at the moment after a run of five matches unbeaten in all competitions, while they've not conceded a goal in 409 minutes of action.

Portchester have scored 13 times in their previous four wins over Hythe & Dibden, Fareham Town, Cowes Sports and New Milton Town without being breached at all across that period.

The Royals boss Dave Carter could not be happier with his side's form of late - and he wants that to continue against a Portland side who themselves have picked up some form of late.

Carter said: ‘Obviously we’ve been on a good run of form lately. It’s our longest trip just before Christmas.

‘It’s a long trip down there (Portland) but we’re looking forward to it, we’ve got a coach, so hopefully we’ll be coming back with some points.

‘Not only have we been in good form, we haven’t been conceding goals as well. We’ve gone 409 minutes without conceding a goal.

‘We had a draw with Shaftesbury as well (prior to previous four successive wins), who are tipped to be up there at the end of the season. We’ve scored 13 goals and not conceded any.’

But boss Carter is certainly not underestimating the challenge posed by 16th-placed Portland, though.

The Dorset side have won three of their previous five outings in all competitions, including a 7-3 league win at Fareham Town and a 5-2 home Dorset Cup win over Verwood Town in recent weeks.

Carter added: ‘They’ve (Portland) been in some good form lately as well, they’ve scored plenty of goals, so we’re not expecting an easy ride down there at all.

‘They’re sat 16th in the table but they beat Fareham 7-3 and won 5-2 in the week. They’re finding a little bit of form themselves. Moneyfields drew down there, we’re not going to have it all our own way, it’ll be a tough game.’