AFC Portchester's chance to move ever closer to Wessex League Cup final at New Milton

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter

The Royals have the chance to move into the Wessex League Cup semi-finals when they travel to step lower Wessex Division 1 New Milton tomorrow night.

Much-fancied Portchester have so far failed to live up to early season expectations and find themselves 12th in the Wessex Premier after 19 games.

But boss Carter is targeting some cup glory this campaign to provide a welcome boost within his squad.

Ahead of the Royals' quarter-final tie at New Milton Town, he said: ‘I take every cup game seriously. The Gosport game (in the Portsmouth Senior Cup), again, even though we lost 4-0, we finished the game with five under-23s on the pitch.

‘We were by far in the game, we conceded early, but we were in the game up until half-time and had as much possession as them.

‘It’s a chance to get into a semi-final. They’re in good form as well New Milton in the league below. We played them in the cup and beat them 3-1 at our place (earlier this season).’

The winners of Portchester's last-eight tie with New Milton will face a semi-final meeting with either Wessex Premier Fareham Town or Wessex Division One Downton, who face-off in a quarter-final on December 14.