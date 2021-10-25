AFC Portchester's race against time to resolve floodlight issue ahead of planned US Portsmouth meeting

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter

Work has been ongoing at The OnSite Group Stadium today in a bid to resolve the problem which forced the Royals' Russell Cotes Cup meeting with Infinity to be postponed last Tuesday.

The club have a cherry picker at the ground and are awaiting the arrival of an electrician tomorrow afternoon in an attempt to ensure the meeting with US Portsmouth goes ahead.

Portchester will be hoping the floodlight problem is resolved in time to face USP after playing nearly 90 minutes with 10-men to record a goalless draw at high-flying Horndean on Saturday.

The Royals boss Dave Carter said: ‘United Services are just finding their feet. They're a new side in a new division but it's going to be another tough game.

‘I think we've definitely lost Sam Pearce for Tuesday, he's injured his calf there (against Horndean).

‘We've got a reasonably big squad so we've got to make sure we make the best out of that.’

US Portsmouth head to Portchester having conceded twice in the final 10 minutes to suffer a 2-1 league defeat to Hamble last time out.

USP boss Tom Grice said: ‘We will give it our best and see what happens. We're going to be without players like Brodie (Spencer; broken leg) for a while.