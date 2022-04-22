AFC Tamworth stun four divisions higher North End Cosmos to reach City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup final

Tamworth - second in Division 5 - romped to a 3-0 win over their top flight rivals.
Joe Boxall took his tally for the season to an incredible 55 league and goals with a double, with Jamal Welch also netting.
The other semi-final finished with the same scoreline, Cosham Trades defeating AC Copnor with goals from Morgan Easen, Robert Grudinskis and Connor Smith. Archie Tanner turned in a man of the match performance for the winners.
The Challenge Cup final will take place on Sunday, May 15 (10.30am) at Havant & Waterlooville’s Westleigh Park.
North End Cosmos, though, do have a final to look forward to - they will face top flight champions Wicor Mill in the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup this Sunday, also at Westleigh Park (10.30am).
Wicor booked their place after a 3-1 victory against Freehouse Reserves last weekend, Bailey Steele (2) and Josh Holmes on target.
Jubilee were beaten 3-1 by Gosport, Fareham & Solent League outfit Gosham Rangers in the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Trophy final at Westleigh Park on Wednesday.
They are also through to a second cup final, in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League’s London Cup.
There they will face Shepherds Crook, also at Westleigh Park, on May 15 (2pm) after Crook’s 2-1 win over Portchester Royals.Crook put the disappointment of exiting the Hampshire Vase at the semi-final stage behind them with goals from Billy Green and Bayley Whitcombe.
In Division 3, Mother Shipton extended their lead at the top to 12 points with a 5-0 thumping of Cross Keys Athletic. Frankie Kemp took his seasonal tally to 24 with a hat-trick, with Robbie Fowler and Joe Stevens also netting.
Co-Op Dragons gained only their fifth Division 4 point from a 1-1 draw with AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves. Shaun Carter netted for the Dragons with Rory O'Malley replying.
A Mitchell Frost hat-trick for Friends Fighting Cancer A was still not enough to prevent leaders Watersedge Park winning 5-3. Paul Squibb and Bradley Street both struck twice, with an own goal completing the nap hand.
Dave Hatherley and Theo Porter both bagged trebles as Southletico thumped Saturn Royale 10-1 in Division 5. Steve Babbs (2), Dan Backhouse and Rob Bain also scored.
Compiled by Paul Oastler