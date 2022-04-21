Gosham Rangers take first step towards potential trophy treble by lifting Portsmouth FA Sunday Trophy

The Gosport, Fareham & Solent club defeated City of Portsmouth League outfit Jubilee 3-1 to lift the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Trophy at Westleigh Park.

Prolific striker Dean Clarke took his seasonal tally to 47 in 24 league and cup games with a brace, while brother Leeroy Grey also scored.

Gosham - named after the first three letters of Gosport and the last three of Fareham - opened up a 3-0 lead before Shaun Tee replied with a superb strike.

Gosham Rangers celebrate winning the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Trophy final at Westleigh Park. Picture by Dave Haines

Rangers will clinch the GFS League Division 2 title if they win their last two games - against lowly Whiteley and current table-toppers Queens Head.

They are also through to the final of the Hampshire FA Sunday Vase, and return to Westleigh Park on May 22 to face Southampton club Barleycorn.

Gosham led against Jubilee when Clarke latched onto a through ball from Grey to score.

The roles were reversed when Clarke set up his brother to double the lead before half-time.

Gosham striker Dean Clarke celebrates his second goal. Picture by Dave Haines

Centre half Tony Harrop lofted a free-kick over a high Jubilee back line for Clarke to run onto a grab his second goal.

‘I said at half-time that we’d won nothing yet,’ said Gosham player-boss Mike Smith, who founded the club seven years ago.

‘Jubilee were a lot younger side - we’re an ageing team, the youngest player is 29, and I wasn’t sure how long our legs would hold out.’

Clarke has been in stunning form this season. He belted a double hat-trick in a cup win over Portsmouth Leaguers Bransbury in September and in January and February netted 12 times in three successive games - v Titchfield (3), Chestnut Tree (5) and Whiteley (4).

Gosham's Leeroy Grey celebrates his goal. Picture by Dave Haines

He was presented with a simple chance for another hat-trick in the closing stages last night.

After the Jubilee keeper had come up for a corner, the ball was cleared and Clarke ended up bearing down on an empty net. ‘But his legs gave out around the edge of the area and he shot wide,’ reported Smith. ‘No-one could believe it, including him. He’s been great all season but we’re not going to let him live that down!’

Last night was Gosham’s second piece of silverware since being formed. They won the GFS League Division 3 title in 2016/17, but had been beaten in their previous two cup final outings.

‘If we win our last three games we’ll have won three trophies this season, and that would be outstanding,’ Smith added.

Gosham's Leeroy Grey scores. Picture by Dave Haines

Gosham's Dean Clarke scores his first goal. Picture by Dave Haines

Gosham goalscorers Leeroy Grey, left, and Dean Clarke celebrate with the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Trophy. Picture by Dave Haines

Dean Clarke, left, celebrates after scoring his second goal. Picture by Dave Haines