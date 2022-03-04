Aldershot Academy graduate arrives on loan to help ease Hawks' central defensive issues

The Shots Academy graduate arrives at Westleigh Park with boss Paul Doswell desperately struggling with a host of defensive options currently sidelined.

Shroll, 21, who has made three National League appearances for Aldershot this season, is likely to go straight into the Hawks' squad for their home National League South meeting with Chelmsford City tomorrow.

With Doswell definitely without centre-halves Guy Hollis, Sam Magri and Jamie Collins this weekend, along with full-backs Josh Passley and Joe Newton also doubts to feature against the Essex side, Shroll's arrival is a timely one.

Ben Shroll has joined Hawks on loan from Aldershot Picture: Havant & Waterlooville FC