Aldershot Academy graduate arrives on loan to help ease Hawks' central defensive issues
Hawks have moved to bring in Aldershot centre-back Ben Shroll on an initial one-month loan deal.
The Shots Academy graduate arrives at Westleigh Park with boss Paul Doswell desperately struggling with a host of defensive options currently sidelined.
Shroll, 21, who has made three National League appearances for Aldershot this season, is likely to go straight into the Hawks' squad for their home National League South meeting with Chelmsford City tomorrow.
With Doswell definitely without centre-halves Guy Hollis, Sam Magri and Jamie Collins this weekend, along with full-backs Josh Passley and Joe Newton also doubts to feature against the Essex side, Shroll's arrival is a timely one.
Shroll, who had a loan spell at Hawks' NLS rivals Hampton & Richmond cut short by an injury earlier this season, joins fellow Shots team-mate Alfy Whittingham currently on loan at Westleigh Park. In fact, the Aldershot pair could line up in the same Hawks side tomorrow against Chelmsford.