Moneyfields assistant manager Fraser Quirke

For the 22nd league and cup game running, Moneys failed to keep a clean sheet. And for the fifth time in their last six Wessex League Premier fixtures, Moneys conceded three times.

‘It was a difficult day and an unsatisfactory day,’ said assistant boss Fraser Quirke, taking charge for the day as manager Glenn Turnbull served the second of a three-game stadium ban.

‘We didn’t raise our game enough to deliver the seven out of 10 performances you need from every player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘They were mainly fives and sixes with just a couple of sevens, and you’re not going to win many football matches with those numbers.

‘We need more players playing nearer their level.’

Joe Briggs struck a brace as Moneys twice fought back for a point, after falling 2-1 and 3-2 in arrears, and Quirke added: ‘I don’t think there’s any lack of fighting spirit.

‘Application, team spirit - that’s all there. It’s just the individual quality we need on top of that needs to be more consistent.

‘We raised our game last Tuesday when we played at Brockenhurst (1-0 loss in the Russell Cotes Cup semi-final). But against Fareham, a fellow mid-table team, at home in nice sunshine, we didn’t raise our game.

‘We can rejoice in a late equaliser but the truth is we should be raising our game enough to beat fellow mid-table teams at home.

‘We’ve lost a few at home and we’ve had some poor draws as well - Portland springs to mind.’

Since the turn of the year, Moneys have played eight home league games and picked up just one win - against third-bottom Christchurch (5-1).

They have lost to Baffins (3-2 after leading 2-0), Hythe, Hamble and Bournemouth and drawn with Horndean, Portland and now Fareham.

Of those eight games, only two - Horndean and Baffins - have been against clubs in the top 10.

Moneys’ last clean sheet was against Alton on November 6, and Quirke remarked: ‘It is a worry, a concern, and we are conscious of it.

‘We don’t want to heap the pressure on by saying ‘you must keep a clean sheet’ because then players forget about other things.

‘It is massively frustrating - you delve into the stats and there’s not many noughts and ones we’re conceding, it’s twos and threes.’

Moneys have now shipped 55 league goals in 30 fixtures - the highest amount of any club in the top nine. In stark contrast, leaders Hamworthy have only conceded 18 in the same amount of games.

The Hammers have only let in three goals in 14 home league games, the same amount as Moneys have conceded in each of their last three home Wessex fixtures.

One positive for Moneys, though, was the return of 23-goal top scorer as a second half sub against Fareham.

Hutchings had been sidelined since suffering a knee injury against Horndean on January 18. Since then, he had missed eight league games (three wins, one draw, four losses).

The talisman could now be in contention to start against high-flying Bashley at Dover Road on Tuesday.