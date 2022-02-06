Another hugely positive step for Gosport Borough in Southern League Premier South play-off pursuit as leaders Farnborough are defeated

Dan Wooden has just netted the decisive goal against Farnborough Picture: Tom Phillips

Dan Wooden's goal on 40 minutes made the difference as Boro claimed a 1-0 victory over table-topping Farnborough at Privett Park.

For fifth-placed Gosport, currently sitting in the final play-off spot, it's sure to provide them with a huge confidence boost as they defeated a top-four team for the first time this term - at the sixth attempt.

And Gale felt there could be no arguments that his troops deserved the outcome after inflicting just a fifth defeat on Farnborough in this league.

Billie Busari, left, is about to join Dan Wooden's goal celebration Picture: Tom Phillips

The Boro boss enthused: ‘It was nice to win and beat one of the top sides. We played Hayes & Yeading at home and deserved to win the game but didn’t.

‘Other times we’ve played teams, deserved something but haven’t got it, yesterday we thoroughly deserved it and got it in front of a really good crowd, so they’ll have gone away happy I’m sure.

‘The levels have gone up, the performance levels, I’m getting some really good performances - even out of the younger lads - who have done great but at times we have been found wanting - probably when we haven’t had enough senior players in the team.’

The only slight frustration for Gale was the fact his side weren't more than a goal to the good at the break with Billie Busari, AJ Harris-Sealy and Josh Huggins failing to convert chances before they finally took the lead.

Gosport Borough fans are pleased with the win over Farnborough Picture: Tom Phillips

It was Wooden who got it, latching onto to Harris-Sealy's pass and firing home from a right-hand angle to grab what would be the winner after 40 minutes.