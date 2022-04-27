Archbold at the double as North End Cosmos take another step towards potential veterans football treble

North End Cosmos celebrate winning the Meon Valley Sunday League Veterans Cup. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Having previously won the Portsmouth & District FA Vets Cup, they lifted the Meon Valley Sunday League Cup following a 3-0 victory over Waterlooville Social Club at Baffins’ PMC Stadium.

Gavin Keogh headed Cosmos into a half-time lead before Archbold wrapped up the win with a late brace.

‘In the (PDFA) final we were terrible but we were much better this time,’ said Cosmos player-manager Leon Barnett. ‘I was really pleased with how well we played.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterlooville Social (yellow/blue) v North End Cosmos Picture: Sam Stephenson.

‘When we play on a 4G pitch I don’t think there’s a side that can live with us, because of the way we play our passing game.

‘On grass, it tends to take us 20 minutes or so to get our game going. We struggle on grass at times.’

The strength of Cosmos’ squad was shown by the fact that eight of the starring XI against Waterlooville had not started the PDFA final against AFC Portchester.

Cosmos will complete the treble if they win the Meon Valley League title. Currently, they are a point clear of Waterlooville with a game in hand - meaning they need two wins from their final three fixtures.

Waterlooville Social (yellow) v North End Cosmos Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The only points Waterlooville have dropped so far came in 4-2 and 7-1 losses to Cosmos.

Waterlooville Social (yellow) v North End Cosmos Picture: Sam Stephenson.

North End Cosmos' Phil Archbold, left, heads in one of his two goals. Picture: Sam Stephenson.