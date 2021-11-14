Area Baffins Milton Rovers need to improve as they are downed by Brockenhurst star striker Silvano Obeng's late winner

Baffins Milton Rovers captain James Cowan struck at Brockenhurst. Picture: Simon Hill Photography

Baffins suffered a third Wessex League Premier Division loss of the season as the division's leading scorer, Silvano Obeng, struck in second half stoppage-time to hand Brockenhurst a late, late 2-1 triumph.

Earlier, captain James Cowan's strike with a little more than 15 minutes left had cancelled out Obeng's early opener.

However, with Wilkinson anticipating his side could have gone onto win it, they were stung by Obeng's late winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Baffins boss is at a loss to explain why his troops are so up and down during matches.

He said: ‘Our first half performance was nowhere near good enough, it was nowhere near the standards the lads have set this season, we were miles off it. It was probably the poorest we’ve been all season, but credit to Brockenhurst for pinning us back.

‘Second halt it was all us, one-way traffic, when the game was going on I’d have been disappointed to take a point we were that much on top. Obviously to lose it in the last minute is a killer.

‘It was only one team who were going to win it. The games against teams at the top are really tight games.

‘At the minute, we’re half a team I’d call us. We’re playing well for half a game and the other half we’re nowhere near it.

‘We need to get back to a bit of consistency and trying to get it into the lads to do it for the 90 minutes.’

Obeng notched goal number 24 of what is proving to be a fruitful season for him after 16 minutes.

But, after a sub standard first-half serving according to Wilkinson, Baffins were much improved after the restart.

They even managed to draw themselves level on 76 minutes when Cowan's sweet strike found the top corner.