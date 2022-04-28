Army of Fareham Town supporters hoping to witness 29-year drought finally come to an end - and north east-based duo provide boss Pete Stiles welcome boost for Shaftesbury showpiece

The Reds have the chance to deliver the club's first silverware since lifting the Hampshire Senior Cup way back in 1993 when they take on Shaftesbury in the Wessex League Cup final at AFC Portchester's On-Site Group Stadium on Saturday.

Already, well-back Fareham have sold nearly 250 tickets for the showpiece occasion, with plenty more fans expected to be in attendance as entry can be granted on match-day at neighbouring AFC Portchester's ground.

Over the course of the Wessex Premier season, the Reds had the highest average home attendance figure (272) across the whole division.

Fareham Town will be without unavailable season leading scorer Josh Benfield for the Shaftesbury cup final showdown Picture: Keith Woodland (261019-672)

And boss Pete Stiles believes there would be no better way for his players to show their appreciation for the terrific support they've received by winning some silverware - and ending the club's prolonged trophy drought in the process.

‘Our supporters have been brilliant. We're the best supported club at home (in terms of Wessex League Premier home attendance average this season), we take good support away - it'd be great to win it for them,’ said Stiles.

‘I know we've sold more than 200 tickets in advance already and it's pay on the gate as well. A lot of people will just pay on the day, I'm anticipating a lot of Fareham supporters down there.’

The Reds are facing a tall order in the final, though, coming up against a Shaftesbury side who finished third in the Wessex Premier and beat Fareham 5-0 at Cams Alders and 4-0 in the return league fixture.

But Stiles is boosted by the news both Ross Kidson and Dave Vincent - based in Newcastle and Sunderland respectively - have travelled down to finalise arrangements for leaving the navy with Fareham's cup final clash.

Yet the Reds will be without both the unavailable Benfield twin brothers of Josh and Callum, while Curt Robbins remains out with a potential broken ankle.

Stiles added: ‘They hammered us at home (Shaftesbury; 5-0 league defeat). We went up there and lost 4-0 but had a player sent-off.