Baffins Milton Rovers aim to extend unbeaten run after ‘most boring game in the world’ put an end to five-game winning streak

Rovers’ five-match winning halt was ended on Tuesday when they could only manage a 0-0 home draw with Wessex Premier League strugglers Blackfield.

It was the first point the Watersiders had collected in seven attempts this season and came three days after Baffins’ club record Wessex away win, 6-1 at Brockenhurst.

‘It wasn’t great to be honest,’ said Rovers boss Danny Thompson of the Blackfield stalemate. ‘It was the most boring game in the world, but fair play to Blackfiel - they came for a point and did a job.

Oscar Johnston could line up against former club Baffins Milton Rovers when Pagham visit the PMC Stadium this weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘They stuck 10 men behind the ball and we couldn’t break them down.’

Thompson named the same XI that had started at Brock, but admitted: ‘in hindsight, I should have freshened it up, some of the lads looked a bit leggy.

‘But how can you make changes when you’ve just gone away and won 6-1? You’ve got to be looking for some consistency.

‘It was difficult to leave lads out, but in hindsight I should have.’

Pagham could rack up at the PMC Stadium with three players who were at Baffins last season.

Oscar Johnston (28 starts plus nine as a sub), Stan Bridgman (21 plus 9) and George Britton (17 plus 7) all featured for Rovers when Thompson was assistant to Shaun Wilkinson.

‘I like all three, they’re great lads,’ said Thompson. ‘I didn’t want to lose anyone, but players left for their own reasons. I’d like to have kept them, but we’ve moved on now.’

Midfielder Charlie Oakwell is back in contention for Baffins this weekend after missing the last two games.

Regarding the Blackfield draw, the manager added: ‘You have to look at the positives. It’s another game unbeaten, and a clean sheet.

‘Three or four weeks ago we might have lost that game, so that shows you how far we’ve come.

‘I’ve not seen Pagham play but I’ve spoken to a few people about them. If we turn up and play to our ability, we can beat anyone in this league.’

Horndean put their superb defensive record on the line at home to Cowes Sports this weekend.

The Deans have only conceded one goal in six Premier Division games so far, the best record across all 14 step 5 divisions of English football.