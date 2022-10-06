And they all surround former US players - James Franklyn, Harry Birmingham and Callum Laycock.

All three were forced off due to injury during last weekend’s much-needed 2-1 Wessex Premier win at Pagham.

Franklyn reported a recurrence of a groin injury that sidelined him for the last few months of last season.

Fraser Quirke, left, and Glenn Turnbull in the same Victory Stadium dugout for Moneyfields last season. This weekend they will be in opposite dugouts.

Birmingham, back in the side after a three-game suspension lasted a month, landed awkwardly and went off with a knee problem.

Laycock, preferred as the central striker at Pagham instead of Steve Hutchings, came off shortly into the second half with a sore back.

Turnbull and some of his Moneys squad enjoyed a memorable time at USP, reaching the FA Vase semi-final and the Wessex League Cup final in 2020/21 as a step 6 side.

In addition, their record over the two pandemic-scarred campaigns saw them promoted to the Wessex Premier in the summer of 2021.

By then, though, Turnbull, his management team and a host of first team regulars had decamped to Portsea Island rivals Moneyfields.

One of those was his USP assistant, Fraser Quirke. But the latter returned to the Victory Stadium after 2021/22 had finished to take over the role that Turnbull had previously held.

This weekend’s derby features two teams who could really do with the three points.

USP’s midweek Wessex League Cup win at Petersfield ended a run of seven straight defeats in all competitions, while Moneys’ win at Pagham arrived after a run of six losses in seven league and cup games.

‘We had the nostalgic bit last season (about going back to USP),’ said Turnbull. ‘It was nice to go back, shake some hands, but now it’s just another game.

‘For me, it’s just another Pompey derby - and those games have plusses, but they also have negatives.

‘They have been on a reasonably poor run, same as we have. It’s a game we both could do with winning. I wouldn’t say we need to win it, as that would put the pressure on.’

Much has changed at USP since 2020/21. Of the starting line-up at Petersfield, only Dan Sibley was part of Turnbull’s squad two seasons ago, though Cameron Quirke is expected to return after being on Royal Navy duty in midweek.

USP also have midfielder Danny Burroughs, who only left Moneyfields a few weeks ago.

The hosts will be without striker Simon Woods (sickness) and Cameron Quirke and Vinny Magee are ‘touch and go’ with injuries.

Up front, Lamin Jatta could get his first start since returning to the Victory Stadium against one of his former clubs.

The striker travelled to Thailand a few months ago with a view to playing, but registration problems have resulted in him returning to England.

He came off the bench against AFC Stoneham last weekend, and scored on another sub outing at Petersfield.

‘I’m elated to get a player of his ability back in a United Services shirt,’ said Fraser Quirke.

On his managerial reunion with Turnbull, he added: ‘The battle of the dugouts will be interesting!

‘I enjoyed my time working with Glenn and Paul (Barton) at Moneyfields but I’ve no regrets at leaving. There was no bitterness, I just felt the time was right to move on - but I didn’t expect to be back in football so quickly.