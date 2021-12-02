Baffins Milton Rovers begin possible 'season-defining' week bidding to inflict first Wessex Premier defeat on Hamworthy

Oscar Johnston is hoping to shake off recent illness in time to face Hamworthy. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 130721-35)

Fifth-placed Baffins begin a huge eight days in their campaign by welcoming unbeaten Wessex Premier side Hamworthy to the PMC Stadium on Saturday.

High-flying AFC Stoneham - currently sitting in fourth place - make the trip to Portsmouth on Wednesday before Baffins end a run of three home games in the space of eight days by welcoming 13th-placed Alresford next weekend.

Boss Wilkinson is relishing the chance for his side to inflict a first defeat of the season on Hamworthy this weekend, which he hopes can hand Baffins a massive morale boost to begin a possible 'season-defining' week.

The Baffins boss said: ‘I think it’s a week that can really define our season where we want to go, to be honest.

‘If we come out of the next three game with three positive results then we put ourselves right in the mix.

‘The teams up and around us keep winning. Shaftesbury won in the week, they’re creeping up behind us, Hamworthy won in the league, so there really is no room for error at the top now.

‘If you lose one week teams are going to be gaining on you - it’s that tight up there.’

Fifth-placed Baffins head into a key weekend eight points off leaders Horndean with two games in hand while they could close the gap on third-placed Hamworthy to just two points with victory on Saturday.