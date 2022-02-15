Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson eager to see his squad 'enjoying their football' again... Moneyfields without manager Glenn Turnbull for Blackfield & Langley trip

Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson, left Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-32)

Baffins' stuttering form of late has seen them fall from title-contenders to dropping into the chasing pack and into fifth spot in the table over a matter of weeks.

Wilkinson's men have won just one of their previous seven Wessex Premier matches, picking up four points from a possible 21 available in that period.

But with a home meeting against AFC Stoneham tomorrow night marking the start of their final 10 matches, the Baffins boss is hopeful his side can end the season on a high and start 'enjoying their football' again.

‘(AFC) Stoneham, I really rate them, I think they're a real good team with some really good young players,’ said Wilkinson.

‘They're similar to us in the fact that five or six weeks ago you'd have said they were contenders but now they've fallen away a little bit like us.

‘It's all about ourselves now, we'll take the pressure off the lads, let them go out for the last 10 games and start enjoying their football with a smile on their face.

‘Teams at this level have shown they can put a run of 10 wins together, we've shown we can put a run of wins together, so you're never ever out of it.

‘We want to finish as high as we can, we don't want to fall away any further than what we are, we've got a 10-point cushion on Portchester in eighth so we definitely don't want to fall behind that.’

Wilkinson is confident Ellis Martin will have recovered from the illness which kept him out of Saturday's trip to Horndean in time to face Stoneham tomorrow.

n Moneyfields will be without manager Glenn Turnbull as they make the trip to face Blackfield & Langley in the Wessex Premier tomorrow night.

The Moneys boss booked a holiday with this week original scheduled to have no first-team fixture prior to the Blackfield rearrangement.