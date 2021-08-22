Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson takes responsibility for FA Cup exit at hands of Southern League Sholing

Tommy Scutt, right, scored and missed a penalty in Baffins Milton Rovers' FA Cup defeat. Picture: Vernon Nash (010220-041)

The Baffins boss says his decision to start Alex Przespolewski and Jason Parish up front together backfired in the 4-2 preliminary round defeat to Southern League side Sholing at the PMC Stadium.

The Southampton-based outfit raced into a 4-1 half-time lead to all but put the tie beyond Portsmouth team Rovers.

Wilkinson switched up his system after the restart, with Tommy Scutt, who netted a first-half spot-kick, missing a penalty before Callum Smith pulled it back to 4-2.

Baffins had left themselves too much to do against Sholing, though, and Wilkinson held his hands up after the FA Cup exit.

He said: ‘I take full responsibility for the first half because I tried a different formation but it didn’t work.

‘I went with two up front, a little lop-sided one, just to get another body higher up the pitch down the middle.

‘Alex Przespolewski and Jason Parish played as a pair but it didn’t really well so I take full responsibility for that.

‘Second half, we changed it up to how we normally play and got a bit of joy.

‘It was a closer game than the scoreline suggests, especially in the second half, but we gave them four sloppy goals. You can’t give a team like that four gifts - they probably won’t score four easier goals all season.

‘The disappointing thing for me is were were 2-1 down heading into half time and we go and give them two of the worst goals you’ll see right on half time.

‘At 2-1 we were in the game and we could have gone on and won it second half, but two goals in four or five minutes killed it.’

Sholing made a storming start with Dan Mason and Claudio Herbert putting the visitors two goals to the good inside 20 minutes.

Baffins were handed a lifeline when Scutt fired home from the spot on the half-hour mark.

But two goals in as many minutes from Stuart Green right on the stroke of half time left Rovers with a mountain to climb as they trailed 4-1 at the break.

Scutt then missed as he stepped up to take his second penalty of the tie five minutes after the restart.

Smith did make it 4-2 with more than 20 minutes left but it proved just a consolation.

But Wilkinson stressed he could not be too critical of his side after a strong start to the season.

The defeat to Sholing was the club's first in five competitive matches this term.

Wilkinson said: ‘I can’t be too harsh on the lads because they’ve been brilliant up until now.