Baffins Milton Rovers set to bring in extra experience to boost Wessex League top six bid

Steve Ramsey, right, added great experience to the Baffins Milton Rovers squad while he was on 'loan' from AFC Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Boss Danny Thompson admits his squad - packed with young talent - could do with the addition of some extra step 5 nous.

Especially when they come up against the teams above them in the Premier Division table.

When Baffins drew at Bemerton in November, Thompson could call on the experience of AFC Portchester ‘loanees’ Steve Ramsey and Tyler Giddings.

But both have subsequently been recalled by the Royals, leaving Baffins short of Wessex League know-how in key areas.

‘When we play sides full of experienced Wessex League players, it can be difficult,’ Thompson told The News.

‘I don’t want the season to peter out, I still want to finish in the top six.’

At present, that is looking like a tough ask - seventh-placed Rovers are seven points adrift of Hamble Club, the team immediately above them, having played a game more.

Behind them, if 10th-placed Laverstock win their game in hand by two goals, they would move above Baffins on goal difference.

Rovers’ next two league games are home to Portland this weekend and Laverstock on February 18.

Defender Ed Sanders will be suspended for the latter game after being sent off for deliberate handball in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Horndean.

That win saw the Deans narrow the gap on leaders AFC Portchester to 12 points, and still with two games in hand.

Deans boss Michael Birmingham takes his team to Shaftesbury this weekend to face a Rockies side who have lost five of their last seven Wessex games.

The last two of them, however, have come away to the top two - 3-0 at Portchester last weekend and 3-1 at Stoneham on Tuesday.

The highly experienced James Crane was among the midweek Deans absentees with a knee injury. Tommy Scutt (groin) and Ethan Gee (hip) were also unavailable.

Birmingham doesn’t know when Bognor Regis legend Crane will be back to boost the promotion challenge.

‘Some days he wakes up and his knee is fine, other days he finds it hard to walk. He has got to do what’s right for James Crane.’